Rays' Ryne Stanek: Working as opener Tuesday
Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Stanek will pick up his 11th start of the season and will presumably be capped at two innings, as has been the case the other 10 times he has opened games. The hard-throwing right-hander appeared in relief in Monday's 10-9 victory in 10 innings, retiring one of the two batters he faced and getting charged with an earned run. Ryan Yarbrough, the only Rays reliever who went unused Monday, is expected to handle the bulk of the innings once Stanek departs Tuesday.
