Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

The right-hander is expected to cover no more than two frames before giving way to Yonny Chirinos, who likely lines up as the primary pitcher for the contest. Stanek has delivered sterling ratios while splitting his time between the opener role and more traditional relief duty, but since he doesn't work deep into the games he technically starts, he's only factored into five decision over his first 57 appearances.