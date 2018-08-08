Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

As has been the case in his prior 17 "starts" this season, Stanek will likely be capped at two innings before giving way to the bullpen. Jalen Beeks is slated to serve as the primary option in relief; the rookie covered five innings behind opener Hunter Wood in his last appearance Aug. 2 against the Angels. Though Stanek's short outings typically prevent him from factoring into decisions, he's been a useful asset for fantasy owners looking for ratio stabilization. The hard-throwing righty has accrued a 2.27 ERA and 1.01 WHIP to go with 56 strikeouts over 43.2 innings.