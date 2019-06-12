Stanek allowed one hit with two strikeouts during an inning as an opener against the Athletics on Tuesday.

After giving up a run in two different outings against the Twins and Tigers, the 27-year-old is back on track, having given up no runs and only one hit in his last 2.1 frames. Despite those two subpar appearances, Stanek owns a 1.46 ERA in his last eight outings. He has strong numbers overall -- 0-1 record, 2.70 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 36.2 innings -- but as is the case with all openers, he doesn't pitch long enough to factor into the decision.