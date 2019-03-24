McWilliams was returned to the Rays on Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Rule 5 pick struggled through four appearances this spring, posting a 15.43 ERA, 3.00 WHIP and 2:6 K:BB through 4.2 innings. As such, the Royals opted to send McWilliams back to the Rays rather than keep him on their 25-man roster all season. The 23-year-old will likely report to Double-A to open the season.

Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...