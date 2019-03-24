McWilliams was returned to the Rays on Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Rule 5 pick struggled through four appearances this spring, posting a 15.43 ERA, 3.00 WHIP and 2:6 K:BB through 4.2 innings. As such, the Royals opted to send McWilliams back to the Rays rather than keep him on their 25-man roster all season. The 23-year-old will likely report to Double-A to open the season.