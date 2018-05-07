Rays' Sam McWilliams: Traded to Tampa Bay in Souza deal
McWilliams and Colin Poche were officially acquired by the Rays on May 1, completing the three-team trade that originally sent outfielder Steven Souza to the Diamondbacks on Feb. 20, Kyle Beery of MLB.com reports.
McWilliams will begin his tenure in the Rays organization at High-A Charlotte and is the more highly regarded prospect of the two in light of the dominance he has displayed in the California League so far this season. Through five outings with High-A Visalia, McWilliams sported a 2.10 ERA and 1.01 WHIP and had struck out 32 batters in 25.2 innings. At 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds, McWilliams offers the kind of size organizations typically value in young arms, and the power to match. Rays manager Kevin Cash said after McWilliams' acquisition that he had received reports of the right-hander's velocity sitting in the upper-90s this season.
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...