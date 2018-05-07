Rays' Sam McWilliams: Traded to Tampa Bay in Souza deal

McWilliams and Colin Poche were officially acquired by the Rays on May 1, completing the three-team trade that originally sent outfielder Steven Souza to the Diamondbacks on Feb. 20, Kyle Beery of MLB.com reports.

McWilliams will begin his tenure in the Rays organization at High-A Charlotte and is the more highly regarded prospect of the two in light of the dominance he has displayed in the California League so far this season. Through five outings with High-A Visalia, McWilliams sported a 2.10 ERA and 1.01 WHIP and had struck out 32 batters in 25.2 innings. At 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds, McWilliams offers the kind of size organizations typically value in young arms, and the power to match. Rays manager Kevin Cash said after McWilliams' acquisition that he had received reports of the right-hander's velocity sitting in the upper-90s this season.