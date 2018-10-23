Rays' Sandy Gaston: Cuban prospect signs with Tampa

Gaston, a 16-year-old right-hander out of Cuba, agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Rays that includes a $2.6 million signing bonus, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Considered one of the top unsigned amateurs in the international ranks, the hard-throwing Gaston recently worked out for MLB teams in Miami along with Cuban outfielders Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr., who both recently signed with the Marlins. Gaston reportedly sports a fastball that can already touch 100 miles per hour in addition to a slider and changeup some scouts believe can become adequate offerings, but control remains a major issue at this stage of his development. Even so, it's uncommonly rare for a pitcher as young as Gaston to possess that kind of velocity, which should immediately make the teenager one of the more prized assets in a quality farm system.