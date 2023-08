Suarez was promoted to Single-A Charleston on Tuesday and made his full-season debut Thursday, striking out three over five innings while allowing one run on three hits and no walks in a win over Down East.

At18 years old and seven months old, Suarez immediately becomes one of the youngest players in the Carolina League. The right-hander received the promotion to Charleston after compiling a 1.13 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB across 39.2 innings in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.