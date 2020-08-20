Gilmartin was added to the Rays' taxi squad prior to Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Gilmartin had just returned to the alternate training site in Port Charlotte on Saturday after accepting his outright assignment, but he's now back to serving as emergency depth during the current road trip. The southpaw has made on 3.1-inning appearance for the Rays thus far this season, allowing three earned runs on five hits and a walk to the Yankees back on Aug. 8.