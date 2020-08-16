Gilmartin has officially rejoined workouts at the team's alternate training site in Port Charlotte, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gilmartin made one appearance for the Rays before being outrighted, allowing three earned runs on five hits and a walk over 3.1 innings while recording four strikeouts against the Yankees on Aug. 8. As he demonstrated in that outing, the southpaw is capable of covering multiple innings if called upon, so he could certainly find his way back to the big-league club at some point this season, particularly if the current rash of injuries on the team's pitching staff continues.