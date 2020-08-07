Gilmartin had his contract selected by the Rays on Friday and was added to the active roster, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old will join the big-league club with Jose Alvarado heading to the paternity list. Gilmartin had a solid season in Baltimore in 2018 with a 3.00 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 27 innings, but he allowed five runs on seven hits over 2.1 innings during his lone major-league appearance last season.