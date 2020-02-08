Rays' Sean Gilmartin: Gets camp invite with Rays
Gilmartin signed a minor-league deal with the Rays on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. The 29-year-old southpaw spent the last two years with the Orioles, but pitched more at Triple-A than in the majors. The Rays have as much bullpen depth as any team in the league, so Gilmartin will likely spend the bulk of the year back at Triple-A.
