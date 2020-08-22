Gilmartin had his contract selected by the Rays on Friday and was added to the active roster, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
Gilmartin will rejoin the big-league club after being designated for assignment by the Rays just under two weeks ago. The southpaw made his only appearance Aug. 8, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four across 3.1 innings. He doesn't present much upside but should still get some work in a depleted Rays Bullpen.
