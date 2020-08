Gilmartin was optioned to the alternate training site after Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 30-year-old was called upon in Game 1 of Saturday's twin bill, and he surrendered three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk over 3.1 innings. Gilmartin will return to the alternate training site in hopes of rejoining the Rays later in the season.