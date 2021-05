Poppen was traded from the Pirates to the Rays in exchange for cash considerations Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are known for finding undervalued pitchers, but they may have to make some tweaks to turn Poppen into a useful arm. In 20.2 career major-league innings, he owns a 6.53 ERA. He'll remain in the minors for now and is unlikely to fill a high-leverage role if and when he eventually joins the big-league bullpen.