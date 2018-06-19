Romo recorded just one out before giving up two runs to blow the save and take the loss Monday against the Astros.

Romo had saved three opportunities in a row, including scoreless outings each of his last two appearances, and he had yet to allow a run in six June outings entering Monday. He opened the inning with a walk, though, and after a single and a catcher's interference, Alex Bregman walked it off for the Astros with a double into the left center field gap. Romo remains susceptible to extra-base hits -- he owns a brutal 1.3 HR/9 -- and has limped to a 5.60 ERA thus far.