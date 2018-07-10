Romo worked around a pair of hits with one strikeout across 1.1 scoreless innings but blew the save Monday against the Tigers.

Called upon to get the last out of the eighth inning, Romo allowed an inherited runner to score as the visitors tied the game. He pitched through the ninth, but he didn't receive a decision as his team waited until the bottom of the next frame to score the winning run. Romo has still allowed just one earned run over his last 11 appearances and seems likely to remain the team's closer until a possible trade to a playoff contender.