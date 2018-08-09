Romo (2-3) failed to record an out in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Orioles, getting charged with two runs after allowing three straight hits to begin the ninth inning as he blew his seventh save of the season.

Mark Trumbo and Danny Valencia laced singles off Romo before being replaced by pinch runners, setting up Trey Mancini to play hero with a two-run double. The veteran reliever saw his ERA jump more than a third of a run to 3.71 as a result of the outing, and given his uninspiring record this season as a closer, he may see more of his action over the rest of 2018 as an opener instead.