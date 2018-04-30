Romo fired two scoreless innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, recording three strikeouts.

Romo's performance was particularly encouraging on a couple of fronts. The veteran reliever had allowed a total of five earned runs over his three previous appearances, so the scoreless effort was a welcome sight. Moreover, the outing was Romo's longest of the season thus far, and his three strikeouts equaled a season high. The pair of scoreless frames lowered Romo's ERA from 7.04 to 5.59 in one fell swoop, but his WHIP remains an unsightly 1.86.