Romo tossed a perfect ninth inning while fanning two as he notched the save Thursday against the Angels.

Romo has allowed just one run over his last 10 outings. He owns a 3.47 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 54 strikeouts over 49.1 innings as both an opener and reliever in 2018. Romo will continue to be deployed in high-leverage situations moving forward.