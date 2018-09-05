Romo recorded two outs during the ninth inning Tuesday against the Blue Jays to secure his 19th save of the season.

Romo entered during the ninth inning with runners on first and third and only one out, but needed only six pitches to close out the game. The 35-year-old has a 3.20 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and is 19-for-26 in save opportunities this season.