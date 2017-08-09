Play

Rays' Sergio Romo: Continues impressive run in loss

Romo fired 1.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Red Sox, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.

The move to the American League has been relatively successful for Romo, who has three scoreless efforts over six appearances in a Rays uniform. The 34-year-old has worked at least an inning in three straight outings as well, so manager Kevin Cash appears comfortable relying on him for multi-inning assignments if necessary. He's also afforded Romo a brisk workload, having already sent him out on seven occasions over his first 16 days with the club.

