Romo fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Red Sox.

It was an extension of a strong start to the season for the former closer, who's now generated a trio of scoreless efforts over his first four appearances of the season. That follows a solid spring training in which Romo generated an unblemished ERA in four innings across five appearances. Given his steady work since joining the Rays last July, Romo appears poised for a robust workload in setup situations over the course of 2018.