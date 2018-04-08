Rays' Sergio Romo: Continues strong start Saturday
Romo fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Red Sox.
It was an extension of a strong start to the season for the former closer, who's now generated a trio of scoreless efforts over his first four appearances of the season. That follows a solid spring training in which Romo generated an unblemished ERA in four innings across five appearances. Given his steady work since joining the Rays last July, Romo appears poised for a robust workload in setup situations over the course of 2018.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...