Rays' Sergio Romo: Could see save opportunities
Romo could see occasional save opportunities in the wake of Alex Colome's trade to the Mariners, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander has been utilized as both a traditional reliever and "bullpen day" starter this season, with Romo having just served in the latter capacity Friday against the Orioles. In the wake of Colome's departure, he's now also slated to see some save opportunities, a scenario he's intimately familiar with. Romo compiled 75 saves over 86 opportunities during the 2012-2014 seasons with the Giants, although he only has six saves (in eight chances) in the subsequent three-plus seasons. Romo owns a 4.66 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 21 appearances this season, with three of those outings short starts where he's pitched no more than two innings.
