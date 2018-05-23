Rays' Sergio Romo: Could start consecutive games again
Romo is likely in line to start both Friday and Saturday against the Orioles, assuming he isn't used heavily in relief in the Rays' final two games of their series with Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Though the Rays have yet to officially confirm their rotation plans for the weekend, manager Kevin Cash appears motivated to go back to Romo for starts on back-to-back days after that plan worked to perfection last Friday and Saturday against the Angels. With the Angels deploying right-handed hitters in the top seven spots in the order for both of those contests, Romo took advantage of the absence of lefty bats, stringing together 2.1 scoreless innings and striking out six of the nine hitters he faced. Much like the Angels, the Orioles also commonly feature righty hitters (Trey Mancini, Adam Jones, Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop) in the top four lineup spots against both right- and left-handed pitching, an arrangement that should embolden Cash to go back to Romo again. Ryan Yarbrough and Anthony Banda would then likely serve as the primary long relievers for Friday and Saturday, respectively.
More News
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Starts again without allowing run•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Getting another start Sunday•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: To start Saturday's game•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Notches first win of season•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Grabs third hold despite struggles•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Bounces back with pair of scoreless frames•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...