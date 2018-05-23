Romo is likely in line to start both Friday and Saturday against the Orioles, assuming he isn't used heavily in relief in the Rays' final two games of their series with Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though the Rays have yet to officially confirm their rotation plans for the weekend, manager Kevin Cash appears motivated to go back to Romo for starts on back-to-back days after that plan worked to perfection last Friday and Saturday against the Angels. With the Angels deploying right-handed hitters in the top seven spots in the order for both of those contests, Romo took advantage of the absence of lefty bats, stringing together 2.1 scoreless innings and striking out six of the nine hitters he faced. Much like the Angels, the Orioles also commonly feature righty hitters (Trey Mancini, Adam Jones, Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop) in the top four lineup spots against both right- and left-handed pitching, an arrangement that should embolden Cash to go back to Romo again. Ryan Yarbrough and Anthony Banda would then likely serve as the primary long relievers for Friday and Saturday, respectively.