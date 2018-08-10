Romo struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to secure his 14th save in the 5-4 win over Baltimore on Thursday.

This was an encouraging outing for Romo after he was rocked for two runs without recording an out on Wednesday, blowing the save and taking the loss. On the year he's now 14-for-21 in save opportunities with a 3.63 ERA. He's not the most consistent closer in the league, but he's allowed just four runs in 17.2 innings since the start of July.