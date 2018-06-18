Romo worked around a walk with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work for his third save of the season Sunday against the Yankees.

Romo was called upon with a two-run lead, and while his one-out walk brought the tying run to the plate, he was able to close out the inning with no further incident. It's been a turbulent season for the veteran reliever, who's even made a couple of starts, but he seems to have settled down since being inserted into the closer's role. Romo now has six straight scoreless outings, allowing just three total baserunners over that stretch.