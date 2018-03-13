Rays' Sergio Romo: Effective in early spring appearances

Romo has allowed one hit over two scoreless innings across two spring training appearances.

The veteran right-hander has been utilized sparingly thus far, but he's looked sharp during the pair of occasions he's seen action. Romo was a rather pleasant surprise after arriving via trade with the Dodgers in mid-July last season, generating a 2-0 record, 1.47 ERA, .178 BAA and 28:7 K:BB across 30.2 innings over 25 appearances. Projected for a similar setup role in the coming season, he doesn't figure to see many save opportunities. However, Romo could be poised for a nice haul with respect to holds if he can replicate the caliber of stuff he displayed in the second half of 2017.