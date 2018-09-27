Romo recorded his 24th save of the season in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Yankees, coughing up four runs on five hits and a walk over 1.1 innings while striking out one.

After getting the final out to protect a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth inning, Romo watched the Rays' offense tack on four insurance runs, only for the right-hander to immediately hand them all right back in the top of the ninth. He needed 41 pitches (24 strikes) to escape the near-disaster, so don't expect Romo to be available before the weekend if Tampa has any other leads to protect.