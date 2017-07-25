Rays' Sergio Romo: Gives up run in Rays debut
Romo allowed an earned run on two hits over one inning in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Orioles. He also recorded a strikeout.
The veteran reliever threw 20 pitches in his Rays debut and recorded first-pitch strikes on four of the five batters he faced. However, he allowed an RBI single and sacrifice fly after taking over for starter Blake Snell with runners on base, with the latter run going on his ledger. Romo is likely to get frequent work in some low-leverage scenarios as manager Kevin Cash looks to figure out what he has in the former closer.
