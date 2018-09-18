Romo notched his 22nd save in a win over the Rangers on Monday, firing a scoreless ninth inning in which he allowed a aw walk and recorded two strikeouts.

Romo labored some while throwing 21 pitches in the final frame, but he was able to ultimately generate his first scoreless effort in the last three appearances. He's been able to log saves in each of those outings, however, and has four in five September appearances overall.