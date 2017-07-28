Rays' Sergio Romo: Grabs first hold in new digs
Romo was credited with his first hold in a Rays uniform in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Yankees, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
The 34-year-old was asked to protect a 5-3 lead when he came on with one out in the seventh and was able to get out of the frame by striking out Gary Sanchez with a man on. After debuting in a low-leverage scenario against the Orioles on Monday, manager Kevin Cash upped the ante somewhat Thursday by bringing Romo in with a narrow lead. Therefore, the former closer could see some additional hold opportunities in the short term as the Rays look to determine how trustworthy he might be after a rough stint with the Dodgers earlier this season.
