Rays' Sergio Romo: Grabs first save despite struggles
Romo was credited with his first save in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday despite allowing two earned runs on two hits over one inning.
It was Romo's fourth appearance over a five-day period, and the third different scenario under which he was used during that stretch. The 35-year-old right-hander had served as a "bullpen day" starter twice and also worked the first two-thirds of the seventh inning Monday before being called on as a closer Tuesday. Asked to preserve a 4-1 lead, Romo dug himself an immediate hole by allowing a Matt Olson single and Stephen Piscotty double to start off his outing. Matt Joyce and Bruce Maxwell then followed with back-to-back RBI groundouts before Marcus Semien was retired on a game-ending roller to second. Despite the bumps in the road, Romo could turn out to be one of manager Kevin Cash's more frequent closing options moving forward now that Alex Colome is in Seattle.
More News
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Records just one out in start•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Could see save opportunities•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Hit with loss Friday•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Will start Friday and Sunday•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Could start consecutive games again•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Starts again without allowing run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...