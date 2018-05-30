Romo was credited with his first save in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday despite allowing two earned runs on two hits over one inning.

It was Romo's fourth appearance over a five-day period, and the third different scenario under which he was used during that stretch. The 35-year-old right-hander had served as a "bullpen day" starter twice and also worked the first two-thirds of the seventh inning Monday before being called on as a closer Tuesday. Asked to preserve a 4-1 lead, Romo dug himself an immediate hole by allowing a Matt Olson single and Stephen Piscotty double to start off his outing. Matt Joyce and Bruce Maxwell then followed with back-to-back RBI groundouts before Marcus Semien was retired on a game-ending roller to second. Despite the bumps in the road, Romo could turn out to be one of manager Kevin Cash's more frequent closing options moving forward now that Alex Colome is in Seattle.