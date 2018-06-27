Romo secured his sixth save of the season during Tuesday against the Nationals, striking out one over 0.2 innings.

Jose Alvarado and Chaz Roe combined to face the first four batters of the ninth inning, leaving Romo to escape from a bases loaded jam with only one out and a 1-0 lead. The veteran right-hander had a rough first two months of the season, but has allowed two runs and six hits across 11.1 innings since the start of June.