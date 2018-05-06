Romo was credited with his third hold in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs on three hits over one-third of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.

Romo got into trouble with the first batter he faced, allowing a solo home run to Lourdes Gurriel. Aledmys Diaz then tagged him for a double two batters later and Teoscar Hernandez brought him home with a single to left, which earned the veteran reliever the hook. Romo has been unsteady of late, as he's now allowed at least one earned run in four of his last six trips to the mound.