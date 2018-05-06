Rays' Sergio Romo: Grabs third hold despite struggles
Romo was credited with his third hold in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs on three hits over one-third of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.
Romo got into trouble with the first batter he faced, allowing a solo home run to Lourdes Gurriel. Aledmys Diaz then tagged him for a double two batters later and Teoscar Hernandez brought him home with a single to left, which earned the veteran reliever the hook. Romo has been unsteady of late, as he's now allowed at least one earned run in four of his last six trips to the mound.
More News
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Bounces back with pair of scoreless frames•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Ragged in Thursday's appearance•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Misses plenty of bats Monday•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Continues strong start Saturday•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Effective in early spring appearances•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Re-signs with Rays•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....