Rays' Sergio Romo: Grabs third hold in win
Romo notched his third hold in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays, firing a perfect 1.1 innings.
Along with Steve Cishek, Romo has proven to be a solid veteran bullpen acquisition for the Rays, as he's now posted five consecutive scoreless efforts. The 34-year-old right-hander hasn't missed many bats over that span (one strikeout over his last five innings), but he's lowered his ERA from 3.72 to 2.20 while allowing only one hit. He's also enjoying a brisk workload, having made nine appearances over the last three weeks.
