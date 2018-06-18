Romo notched his third save in a win over the Yankees on Sunday, firing a scoreless ninth inning in which he walked one and recorded a strikeout.

That's two saves in two days for Romo, who may be developing into the Rays' de facto closer. He's been stellar throughout June, as he sports an unblemished ERA and 6:2 K:BB over 5.2 innings. That stretch has lowered his season ERA from 6.33 to 5.00, serving as a welcome departure from a late May stretch in which he allowed six earned runs over four outings.