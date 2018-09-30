Rays' Sergio Romo: Hangs on for 25th save
Romo allowed a home run but recorded three strikeouts Saturday to register his 25th save of the season in a win over the Blue Jays.
Romo allowed a one-out big fly to Reese McGuire but rebounded to punch out Richard Urena and Justin Smoak and wrap up the Tampa Bay win. The veteran righty's 4.07 ERA is mainly fueled by a .307 BABIP and a 1.36 HR/9, yet his 9.8 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9 say he probably should've had better results this year. Tampa Bay's stopper might have a chance to help fantasy players in the Sunday finale, but he's already worked three of the last four days, so the Rays might go in another direction if a save spot arises.
-
