Rays' Sergio Romo: Hit with loss Friday
Romo (1-1) took the loss Friday as the Rays fell 2-0 to the Orioles, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.
The experiment of having Romo "start" for Tampa didn't pay off this time, as a single by Adam Jones and a wild pitch that allowed Jonathan Schoop to reach on a strikeout set the table for Danny Valencia's RBI double. Romo is still expect to be the first pitcher on the mound for the Rays on Sunday, but his current role severely limits his fantasy value by locking him out of any potential wins or saves.
