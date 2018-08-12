Romo worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning, struck out one batter and recorded his 15th save of the season Saturday.

The veteran snuffed out the Blue Jays in order and has given up a run in just two of his past 18 outings. (One of those came on Wednesday, but he's rebounded with two shutout closures since then.) Perhaps the Rays will consider dealing Romo via waivers to a contending team in need of bullpen help, but as long as he's with Tampa Bay, he'll continue reeling off quietly helpful fantasy numbers.