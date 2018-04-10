Rays' Sergio Romo: MIsses plenty of bats Monday
Romo notched his first hold in a 5-4 victory over the White Sox on Monday, allowing a hit and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out three.
Romo was highly effective over his four outs, notching five swinging strikes over 22 pitches and serving as an effective bridge to closer Alex Colome in the process. The veteran right-hander has opened the season with five straight scoreless appearances, and he's whittled his ERA from 6.75 to 2.08 over his last three trips to the mound.
