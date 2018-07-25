Rays' Sergio Romo: Nabs 12th save
Romo gave up one hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Yankees.
Coming on with one out in the eighth inning, Romo allowed an inherited runner to score on a sac fly en route to closing out the frame, then started the ninth at third base while Johnny Venters retired Greg Bird before retaking the mound and finishing the job. The Rays' willingness to be creative with their pitching staff could end up costing the veteran reliever some saves chances down the stretch, but he should continue to be the team's top closing option.
