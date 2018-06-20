Romo earned the save Tuesday, recording the final two outs while allowing a hit and no runs against the Astros.

Romo entered with one on and one out and a one run lead to protect, and sandwiched an infield single with a strikeout and pop up to nail down the save. It was a nice bounce-back effort for the 35-year-old to collect his fourth save after blowing the save and taking the loss against the Astros the day before. After pitching in three straight games, it wouldn't be surprising if Romo is unavailable for Wednesday's series finale against Houston.