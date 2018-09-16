Romo picked up his 20th save of the season Saturday against the A's, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one in the ninth inning.

Romo worked around a one-out solo homer to secure his 20th save of the season, the most he's notched in a year since 2014. The veteran reliever, who owns a 3.25 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 66 strikeouts through 61 innings this season, figures to continue sharing ninth-inning duties with Jose Alvarado down the stretch. The two have traded off each of the last four save opportunities.