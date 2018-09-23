Romo saved his 23rd game in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday, throwing a scoreless inning in which he allowed two hits and no walks.

Even though Romo has converted four saves out of his last five chances, the 35-year old has struggled over that span, giving up five runs in four innings. Romo holds a 3.66 ERA and 1.20 WHIP this season with a 70:19 K:BB, and has converted 23 of 31 save chances this season.