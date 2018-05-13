Romo (1-1) fired 1.1 scoreless innings during a win over the Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, recording two strikeouts.

It was a second consecutive positive outing for the veteran right-hander after he'd allowed three earned runs over 1.1 innings across two appearances earlier in the month. Romo appears to have the confidence of manager Kevin Cash despite his occasional struggles, as he's already logged 14.1 innings across 16 appearances in the early going.