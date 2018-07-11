Romo struck out the only batter be faced to record his 10th save of the season Tuesday against the Tigers.

The visitors mounted a charge in the ninth inning, scoring a pair of runs to draw within three, but Romo came on to end the threat with a three-pitch strikeout. While he still owns an underwhelming 4.05 ERA for the season, the veteran has allowed just one earned run over his last 12 outings and seems to be thriving in the closer's role.