Romo worked a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his seventh save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Astros.

He closes the books on a strong June that saw Romo only get scored upon in one of his 14 appearances, posting a 1.38 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 13 innings with six saves in seven chances plus a hold. While the Rays remain very flexible when it comes to set roles on their pitching staff, Romo appears to be the reliever they'll turn to most in the ninth inning going forward, at least as long as he remains effective.