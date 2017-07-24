Rays' Sergio Romo: Officially added to 40-man, active roster
The Rays activated Romo on Monday, making him available for the team's series opener against the Orioles.
The Rays acquired Romo via trade late Saturday, but he wasn't formally added to 40-man roster until Monday, when the team released Rickie Weeks (shoulder) to create room for him. The owner of 84 career saves, Romo will bring ample experience to the Rays' bullpen, but based on how he had previously performed with the Dodgers this season, it's unclear if he'll actually represent an upgrade over any of their existing setup options. Romo compiled a 6.12 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 25 innings before Los Angeles designated him for assignment last week.
