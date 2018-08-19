Rays' Sergio Romo: Picks up 16th save
Romo picked up his 16th save of the season Sunday against the Red Sox, retiring all three batters he faced, two via strikeout.
Romo bounced back after recording just one out in his previous appearance. The veteran reliever needed just 14 pitches -- eight of which were strikes -- to sit down the top of the Red Sox's order. Despite his seven blown saves this season, Romo remains the team's primary closer thanks to his solid 3.48 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 61:17 K:BB through 54.1 innings.
